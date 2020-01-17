FCC Commissioners Push Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Tech

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- Despite agreeing that multiple users should be able to share the same swath of the airwaves, some of the most prominent supporters of so-called dynamic spectrum sharing are split over whether implementing sharing technology should be a top priority or a backup plan. Democratic Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel and National Science Foundation Director France Cordova recently told the Senate Commerce Committee that dynamic spectrum sharing can loosen the gridlock currently plaguing the airwaves and help new mobile technologies flourish on the same range of frequencies. "Spectrum is a precious resource, and it is a limited resource. We must treat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS