SEC Urges Justices Not To Cuff Its Disgorgement Power

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told the U.S. Supreme Court that closing off the agency's ability to obtain disgorgement in federal court cases would throw a wrench into enforcing securities law, pushing back against challengers that argue such relief strays beyond the bounds of the agency's statutory authority. In a brief filed late Wednesday, the SEC defended its pursuit of court-ordered disgorgement as a necessary and proper component of its powers to police securities markets, and warned that removing the remedy from the agency's toolkit would undermine its watchdog role. "Forbidding courts to order disgorgement in SEC suits would make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS