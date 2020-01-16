Aramark Strikes $21M Deal To End Managers' Bonus Suit

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- Aramark Corp. and a group of several thousand workers have asked a Pennsylvania federal judge to sign off on a $21 million settlement that would resolve a suit claiming the company reneged on its promise to pay bonuses to managers in 2018. If approved, the settlement agreement will require the Philadelphia-based food service and facilities management company to distribute about $15.5 million to roughly 4,500 managers who were eligible for bonuses in 2018 but did not receive them. The rest of the money will go toward paying attorney fees, according to a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement, which was...

