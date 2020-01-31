Cox Aims To Kill 'Unprecedented' $1B Music Piracy Verdict

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- Internet service provider Cox Communications is pushing to overturn an "unprecedented" $1 billion copyright infringement verdict won by the major record labels over widespread piracy on the company's network. Six weeks after a jury verdict in favor of Sony, Universal and Warner that Cox called "unjust and excessive," the ISP formally asked a federal judge Friday to undo the outcome, saying there had not been enough evidence to hold it indirectly liable for piracy by its users. Jurors held Cox liable for so-called vicarious infringement, but the company argued Friday that the record labels simply hadn't shown that Cox derived enough...

