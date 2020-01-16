2 States Accuse EPA Of Inaction Over Upwind Pollution

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- New York and Connecticut told a federal court Thursday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had ignored its obligation to impose ozone emissions reductions on certain states whose pollution makes it harder for areas that lie downwind to comply with the Clean Air Act. New York accused the agency of continuing to drag its feet, leaving east coast states with air that is less healthy despite recent D.C. Circuit decisions that said the agency failed to impose emissions reduction deadlines under the “good neighbor” provision of the CAA on certain states. In October, the D.C. Circuit in New York v. EPA threw out...

