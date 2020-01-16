States Sue Trump Administration Over Food Stamp Rollbacks

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 7:58 PM EST) -- More than a dozen states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Thursday alleging the U.S. Department of Agriculture's food stamp rollbacks violate federal law. A USDA rule set to go into effect in April would restrict states' ability to extend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits beyond their three-month time limit to those in high-unemployment areas, but the agency can't do that without congressional approval, according to the federal complaint filed in Washington, D.C., against the USDA and Agriculture Secretary George Ervin Perdue III. The states claim the rule will cut off critical food assistance for about 700,000 Americans. Among those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS