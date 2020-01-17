Anti-Ransomware Strategies Must Evolve With Threat

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- Ransomware — malicious software that locks or alters computer data and demands a ransom payment to unlock or restore the data — is not a new phenomenon. Recently, though, ransomware attacks have become increasingly common and increasingly sophisticated, with hackers not only locking but also stealing the data. For targets and victims of these attacks, this is a worrying trend with potentially costly implications, although options remain for dealing with such threats. Background Significant ransomware incidents were being reported as early 2005,[1] and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been warning about them for years.[2] Indeed, between 2015 and 2016, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS