Apple Devices Smaller, Better By Infringing Caltech, Jury Told

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 11:32 PM EST) -- A Cornell-educated engineer testified for the California Institute of Technology on Thursday that Apple Inc. and Broadcom Ltd. infringed the university's patents in Wi-Fi chips used in Apple devices, saying the infringing technology allowed the companies to make smaller devices while improving their wireless data capabilities. Matthew Shoemake, who has a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Cornell and is the former director of advanced technologies at Texas Instruments Inc.'s WLAN business unit, told the California jury he has spent much of his career working with error correction coding, which is at the center of the patent dispute between Caltech and the...

