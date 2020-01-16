US Says Cos. Have 90 Days To Comply With Iran Sanctions

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 4:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Thursday that it would give companies 90 days to wind down their business operations in Iran’s metals, mining and construction sectors before they faced punishment under new sanctions issued last week. President Donald Trump unveiled new sanctions against a slew of Iranian companies on Jan. 10 as retaliation for recent attacks on U.S. military sites in the Middle East, which was itself a response to the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. With U.S. companies already effectively banned from doing almost any business in Iran, Trump’s executive order has bigger implications for non-U.S. companies doing...

