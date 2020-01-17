University Worker Seeks Class Status In TIAA Benefits Beef

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 2:58 PM EST) -- A Washington University employee has asked a New York federal judge for class certification in her suit claiming the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America flouted federal benefits law by not paying back the full interest on loans she took out against her retirement account. In a motion dated Wednesday and docketed Thursday, Washington University Retirement Savings Plan participant Melissa Haley asked for class status in her Employee Retirement Income Security Act case against TIAA, which provided financial services to the plan. She is seeking to represent a class of plans like hers and argued the case should be certified...

