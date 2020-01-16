Would-Be Weinstein Juror Faces Jail For Profiteering Tweet

Law360, New York (January 16, 2020, 8:19 PM EST) -- A New York state trial court judge threatened a prospective juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial with contempt for tweeting about jury service in violation of a court order barring anyone in the jury pool from discussing the case. New York State Court Justice James Burke sternly admonished Howard Mittelmark for posting a tweet seeking advice on how to use his jury service to promote his new book. The juror had also "liked" a comment on his tweet implying Weinstein was guilty, which Weinstein's counsel argued meant he had prejudged the case. This tweet has Howard Mittelmark in legal hot water with New York State Court Justice James Burke. "Mr. Mittelmark,...

