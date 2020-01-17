US Chamber Wants To 'Neuter' Judges, Sens. Tell 1st Circ.

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- Rhode Island and Massachusetts senators fired back against the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's arguments at the First Circuit that a climate change suit against Shell, ExxonMobil and other energy giants belongs in federal court, arguing that the chamber is self-interested and wants to "neuter the judicial branch" to benefit fossil fuel funders. In a 14-page amicus curiae brief filed Thursday, Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts said the Chamber's arguments for keeping Rhode Island's climate change suit out of state court are politically motivated and belie its long track record of fighting climate...

