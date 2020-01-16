App Cos. Sue Facebook Over 'Brazen' Anti-Competitive Plot

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 10:58 PM EST) -- A handful of tech companies launched a proposed class action against Facebook on Thursday in California federal court, alleging the social media giant intentionally set out to destroy app developers it deemed as potential rivals in "the most brazen, willful anti-competitive scheme in a generation." Reveal Chat HoldCo LLC, the successor to a dating tech company, and USA Technology and Management Services, the company behind the financial tech business Lenddo, hit Facebook with the suit, along with two other, now-dissolved corporations. "[Facebook], its executives, and its engineers worked together over years to execute the anti-competitive scheme described in this complaint," the...

