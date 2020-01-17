Tribes Can't Fight $3M Ruling In Tribal Court, Builder Says

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are wrongly trying to keep a construction contract dispute in tribal court after an arbitration panel awarded the construction company close to $3 million, the builder told an Idaho federal court. Ormond Builders Inc. said Thursday that the tribal court missed the deadline to keep jurisdiction over the arbitration award or any other disputes related to the contract. Ormond had been hired for a casino expansion project but the relationship went sour, landing the parties in arbitration, the complaint said. Ormond filed suit in tribal court to confirm its arbitration awards, but the cases are still pending, according...

