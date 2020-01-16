Charter Told Windstream Ad Ruling Isn't An Appealable Order

Law360, White Plains, N.Y. (January 16, 2020, 10:36 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Thursday found an appeal filed of his ruling on false ad claims made by bankrupt telecom company Windstream Holdings against a rival doesn't preclude him from further rulings in the case because no order exists to be appealed. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain rejected Charter Communication's argument that his December bench ruling that Charter was liable for distributing deceptive mailers about Windstream was an appealable order, saying that he said at the time of the ruling that a separate order would have to be entered and that no such order has been filed. "How one could...

