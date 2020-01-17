Delta Air, Siemens Sued Over In-Flight Assault On Officer

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:51 PM EST) -- A federal law enforcement officer and her husband sued Delta Air Lines Inc. and Siemens Energy Inc. in Pennsylvania state court after a drunk and since-convicted Siemens employee on a work trip assaulted the officer during a flight from Pittsburgh, an incident the couple said could have been avoided if Delta hadn't allowed the visibly intoxicated man on the plane. The officer, a Georgia resident identified only as J.D., was traveling on official government duty in May 2018 when Benjamin Price of West Virginia groped her during a flight from Pittsburgh to Atlanta, according to the suit lodged Thursday. Price was later...

