6th Circ. Is Told Opioid MDL Judge Flouting Court Rules

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- Pharmacies launched another attack on the judge overseeing opioid multidistrict litigation, telling the Sixth Circuit on Friday that he has "repeatedly disregarded" federal court rules and should be ordered to follow them. Walgreen Co., CVS Health Corp., Rite Aid Corp and others are seeking to stay a recent order compelling pharmacies, including some of the nation's largest chains, to produce 14 years' worth of nationwide opioid prescription records. The pharmacies told the Sixth Circuit in a mandamus petition that U.S. District Judge Dan Polster made this decision of his own accord, with little regard for the significant privacy risks that producing...

