Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Is Told Opioid MDL Judge Flouting Court Rules

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:09 PM EST) -- Pharmacies launched another attack on the judge overseeing opioid multidistrict litigation, telling the Sixth Circuit on Friday that he has "repeatedly disregarded" federal court rules and should be ordered to follow them.

Walgreen Co., CVS Health Corp., Rite Aid Corp and others are seeking to stay a recent order compelling pharmacies, including some of the nation's largest chains, to produce 14 years' worth of nationwide opioid prescription records. The pharmacies told the Sixth Circuit in a mandamus petition that U.S. District Judge Dan Polster made this decision of his own accord, with little regard for the significant privacy risks that producing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®