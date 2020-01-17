DoorDash Says $39M Deal Should Halt Courier Cases

Law360 (January 17, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- DoorDash has asked a California federal judge to hit pause on a consolidated suit accusing the app-based food delivery company of misclassifying thousands of couriers while a state court decides whether to approve a $39 million settlement in a similar case that would purportedly cover nearly all the federal claimants. In a motion Thursday to U.S. District Judge William Alsup, DoorDash asked for a stay of a case in which over 6,000 delivery providers are seeking to compel arbitration of their claims that DoorDash improperly classified them as independent contractors instead of employees and committed various wage violations. Before deciding on...

