Delta Air Lines Sued For Dumping Jet Fuel On LA Playground

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- Delta Air Lines negligently dumped thousands of gallons of jet fuel at low altitude over several elementary schools from a commercial airplane making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport, according to Los Angeles County teachers suing the airline over their exposure to the falling jet fuel. "Unaware of the dangers posed by the Delta plane above them, and while watching children on the playground [during] recess, the plaintiffs were coated with jet fuel dumped from Flight 89," said the teachers' complaint filed on Friday in California Superior Court. The "Delta pilot was specifically asked by air traffic personnel if...

