Judge Kills $10M Patent Verdict Against Nintendo Under Alice

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has overturned a $10.1 million patent verdict against Nintendo over motion-sensing technology, finding Friday that the patent at issue is invalid because it claimed only an abstract idea without adding anything new. U.S. District Judge Barbara M. G. Lynn granted Nintendo of America Inc.'s 2017 motion for judgment as a matter of law following a trial that year in which a jury awarded $10.1 million to iLife Technologies Inc. after finding that the motion-detection functions of the Wii gaming system infringed an iLife patent. The judge said that the first claim of iLife's U.S. Patent No. 6,864,796,...

