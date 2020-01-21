9th Circ. Won't Rethink Voiding AT&T Arbitration Agreement

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- The full Ninth Circuit won't review a panel's ruling that voided an arbitration agreement AT&T had a customer sign, forcing the mobile behemoth to face a decade-old class action accusing it of misleading customers about overseas roaming fees. The panel revealed on Friday that none of the judges on the panel or the full court were interested in calling a vote to have the June decision reheard en banc, dashing AT&T's hopes at getting a second shot at salvaging the agreement. A California federal judge originally voided the arbitration agreement, and the Ninth Circuit upheld that ruling in June on the...

