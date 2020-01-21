UK Insurer Goes After Ace Over Amusement Fair Injury

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- A U.K.-based insurer has slapped Ace American Insurance with a breach of contract suit in Tennessee federal court that alleges the U.S. firm acted in bad faith by refusing to cover an amusement park employee’s injuries from an electric shock. Liberty Corporate Capital Ltd., which operates in the Lloyd’s of London insurance market, said in its complaint Friday that Philadelphia-based Ace American Insurance Co. shirked its duty as primary insurer to defend and indemnify Amusements of America Inc. and the promoter of the 2016 Delta Fair and Music Festival in Tennessee, where the employee was injured. The employee, Edward Yearta, settled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS