WP Carey Drops £85M On UK Logistics Facility

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:29 PM EST) -- Real estate investment trust W. P. Carey said Tuesday it bought a U.K. logistics facility currently leased by electronics company Dixons Carphone for £85 million ($112 million). W. P. Carey Inc. described the facility as "mission critical" for its tenant, which is the operating subsidiary of Dixons Carphone plc, saying it is the electronics and telecommunications retailer's key distribution platform in the U.K. The 726,000-square-foot facility supports Dixons' e-commerce business, a segment important to Dixons' business strategy, according to the announcement. W. P. Carey executives said the off-market deal aligns with current trends in the U.K. logistics industry. The real estate...

