Retiree Conflict Dooms Mortality Table Class, American Says

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- A class action seeking to represent thousands of American Airlines retirees who say the airline’s use of outdated mortality tables means they’re losing benefits shouldn’t be certified since some pensioners would suffer a financial hit if the plaintiffs prevail, American told a Texas federal judge. The airline on Friday urged a Texas federal judge to deny the plaintiffs’ motion to certify a class of thousands of members in their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, saying that the plaintiffs wouldn’t be good class representatives. That is because if the plaintiffs succeed in altering their retirement plan terms to boost their benefits,...

