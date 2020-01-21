High Court Won't Take Up Facebook Biometric Privacy Case

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 11:06 AM EST) -- Facebook has lost its bid for the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether users have constitutional standing to sue over its face-scanning practices, setting up a potential trial that could lead to billions of dollars in damages. The high court said Tuesday that it will not hear Facebook's appeal of a Ninth Circuit ruling that cleared the way for a class of millions of Illinois Facebook users to take the company to trial over its alleged violations of the state's unique Biometric Information Privacy Act. Lead plaintiffs Nimesh Patel, Carlo Licata and Adam Pezen have said that Facebook breached BIPA by...

