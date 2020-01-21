Royal Caribbean Spared Punitive Damages For Stormy Cruise

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has ruled that passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise that got caught in a hurricane-strength storm won't be able to seek punitive damages against the cruise company because they failed to show the company intentionally put the ship in harm's way. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez granted Royal Caribbean summary judgment on the plaintiffs' request for punitive damages after finding that even if they are right that Royal Caribbean misread forecasts, at most that amounts to "mere recklessness," which is not enough to warrant punitive relief. "Though plaintiffs contend that defendant should have utilized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS