Royal Caribbean Spared Punitive Damages For Stormy Cruise

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:08 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has ruled that passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise that got caught in a hurricane-strength storm won't be able to seek punitive damages against the cruise company because they failed to show the company intentionally put the ship in harm's way.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez granted Royal Caribbean summary judgment on the plaintiffs' request for punitive damages after finding that even if they are right that Royal Caribbean misread forecasts, at most that amounts to "mere recklessness," which is not enough to warrant punitive relief.

"Though plaintiffs contend that defendant should have utilized...

