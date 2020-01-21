Surprise Attorney Shakes Up Sanctuary Belize Trial

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- The bench trial of three individuals accused of running a $140 million Belize-based real estate scam got off to a chaotic start Tuesday morning when the appearance of a brand-new attorney for the purported mastermind of the scheme threw a Maryland federal judge for a loop. U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte called the unexpected arrival of California-based cryptocurrency attorney Oliver Wright on the first day of trial “a real major monkey wrench” and refused to let him make opening arguments for the alleged head of the real estate scam, Andris Pukke. “This causes major problems for me,” the judge said,...

