Real Estate Rumors: Shapack, Taco Bell, Madison Marquette

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- A venture that includes developer Shapack Partners has purchased an office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood for $7.8 million, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 400 N. Peoria St., which sits on a roughly 20,000-square-foot lot, and the site could be redeveloped into a building that has more density than the current one, according to the report. The seller is a venture led by investors Steven Hall and Nicholas Merrick, Crain’s said. Taco Bell has reached a deal to lease 4,050 square feet at the Paramount Building in Times Square, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The...

