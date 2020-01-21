Calif. Rips Uber, Postmates' Dynamex Law Injunction Bid

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- California has fired back at a bid by Uber, Postmates and gig-economy workers to block a controversial state law that raises the bar for Golden State workers to be legally classified as independent contractors, saying the law does not “unconstitutionally” target app-based companies. State Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office defended Assembly Bill 5, saying in a federal court filing Friday that California lawmakers made a sound policy decision to enact A.B. 5, and the court should reject a request from Uber Technologies Inc., Postmates Inc. and individual drivers Lydia Olson and Miguel Perez for a preliminary injunction that would bar A.B. 5 from...

