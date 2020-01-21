Perkins Coie Hit With $150M Suit Claiming Patent Cover-Up

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- Muzik Inc. hit Perkins Coie LLP with a $150 million legal malpractice lawsuit in New York state court Friday, alleging a Perkins Coie partner who has since moved to Dentons LLP lied about his repeated failures to patent the Los Angeles company's headphone technology. In a 12-page complaint, the wearable technology company claims that attorney Sean Grygiel — who is not named as a defendant in the suit — created false patent application numbers and misled Muzik about the security of its patent portfolio while he was a partner at Perkins Coie between 2014 and 2017. Due to Grygiel’s alleged representations,...

