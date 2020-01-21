Theater Owners Fight DOJ's Bid To Nix Longtime Protections

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 10:30 PM EST) -- Trade groups representing theater owners have urged a New York federal court not to let the Justice Department terminate rules that have governed major film studios for 70 years, saying the protections are more important now than ever. The Independent Cinema Alliance filed an amicus brief Friday opposing the U.S. Department of Justice’s bid to terminate the so-called Paramount Consent Decrees, which grew out of an antitrust enforcement action against the major studios in the 1930s. The group represents 236 independent cinema companies and told the court its members face even more concentration than when the orders were put in place...

