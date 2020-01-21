Ex-Broadcast Exec Dodges Prison In FIFA Bribery Case

Law360, New York (January 21, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- A Brazilian former broadcasting executive on Tuesday was spared any time in prison for facilitating a scheme to bribe FIFA-connected soccer officials to award media rights to various Latin American soccer tournaments, in light of his extensive cooperation with the U.S. government. Jose Margulies, 80, the former principal of television production company Spoart Promocoes e Empreendimentos Artisticos e Esportivos Ltda. and sports marketing outfits Somerton Ltd. and Valente Corp., was sentenced Tuesday in New York federal court to two years' probation. Prosecutors say Margulies worked as an intermediary to funnel millions of dollars in bribes from sports marketing companies such as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS