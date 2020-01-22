Dem Bill Would Kill FCC Rule On Cable Co. Franchise Fees

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- Congressional Democrats introduced a bill Tuesday that would roll back a new Federal Communications Commission rule that they worried would decimate community access TV stations. The Protecting Community Television Act would return to a regulatory scheme in which the value of public, educational, and government stations — along with other in-kind contributions — does not count toward a cap on the franchise fees charged for local right-of-way access. The bill would amend the Communications Act to define franchise fees as monetary payments, a tweak that would restore the ability of state and local regulatory bodies to require in-kind contributions along with...

