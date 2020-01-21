Weinstein Can Tell Jury Of Accusers' 'Loving' Emails

Law360, New York (January 21, 2020, 1:52 PM EST) -- A New York state trial judge ruled Tuesday that Harvey Weinstein's attorneys may tell the jury in opening statements about what they call "dozens and dozens" of "loving emails" from women who accuse Weinstein of sexually assaulting them. New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke decided to allow Weinstein's counsel to describe emails from various witnesses that the defense argues provide "a much different view of the relationship" the fallen Hollywood mogul had with the women in the case, claiming that they "made loving statements to Mr. Weinstein" in the emails. "We are in possession of dozens and dozens and dozens...

