NJ Realtors Sue Over Insurance Premium Pay Deductions

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- Crossroads Realty Inc. was hit with a putative class action in New Jersey state court Monday, alleging it violated state wage statutes by deducting workers' compensation insurance premiums from real estate agents' and brokers' commissions. In a 12-page complaint, Kenneth Freeman and Margaret Ann Cesta accuse the Toms Rivers, New Jersey-based real estate company of violating New Jersey's Wage and Hour Law and Wage Payment Law. The pair also assert a claim of unjust enrichment over Crossroads Realty's alleged yearslong practice of deducting workers' compensation premiums. The lawsuit seeks to certify a class of Crossroads Realty employees who worked for the company in...

