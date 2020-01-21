Weinstein Loses 11th-Hour Appeal To Relocate NYC Rape Trial

Law360, New York (January 21, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- A New York state appellate court denied Harvey Weinstein's motion to relocate his rape trial to Albany or Suffolk county on Tuesday, issuing a terse ruling that rejected the last-minute bid to derail the Manhattan trial a day before opening statements. A New York appellate panel refused to move Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial out of New York City on Tuesday. Weinstein’s counsel had argued a "carnival-like atmosphere” around the case would prevent a fair trial in Manhattan. (AP) A five-judge First Judicial Department panel denied Weinstein's motion to halt and uproot his trial — in which Weinstein had argued he couldn't...

