Real Estate Rumors: SL Green, Columbia, Michael Shvo

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- Real estate investment trust SL Green Realty Corp. has loaned $58.5 million to the Daten Group for a mixed-use project in New York’s Clinton Hill neighborhood, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The loan is for 540 Waverly Ave., where Daten plans to build a nine-story apartment building that will have 6,000 square feet of retail space as well as 56 enclosed parking spaces, according to the report. Columbia Property Trust is planning to build an additional 105,000 square feet on top of a building on M Street in Washington, D.C., Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The company plans a vertical...

