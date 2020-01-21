NY Hotel Sex Trafficking Suit May Join Proposed Ohio MDL

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- Sex-trafficking plaintiffs in seven civil actions told a New York federal court they want to add a case pending in the court brought by an alleged victim suing two hotels to a proposed multidistrict litigation in Ohio, comparing their fight against the hospitality industry to the massive opioid MDL now underway. The plaintiffs sent a letter Thursday to the court as part of their bid requesting that the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation transfer the seven cases in five different federal courts to a single case for consolidated pretrial proceedings before U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley in the Southern District...

