Federal Contracting Policy Leaves Mid-Sized Cos. In A Bind

Law360 (January 27, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- A perceived lack of government support for small businesses transitioning into mid-sized firms is frustrating many in the federal contracting community, amplifying calls for a policy that doesn’t just focus on the smallest and largest contractors. Congress recently passed several bills intended to help smaller contractors stay eligible for small business programs for a longer stretch of time, in part to help some of them transition more smoothly when they size out and become mid-sized, or mid-tier, firms. But federal policy around mid-sized contractors as a whole discourages the growth of many small contractors, Professional Services Council president and CEO David...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS