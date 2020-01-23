Zantac Users Pile On Cancer Claims Ahead Of JPML Hearing

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 12:43 PM EST) -- Sanofi was hit with another proposed class action by a woman in Chicago who alleges the drugmaker failed to warn consumers that Zantac contained a potent carcinogen, a week before a panel decides whether to rope similar claims into multidistrict litigation. Denise Guy said in her suit in Illinois federal court on Tuesday that she wouldn’t have purchased the heartburn medication if she’d known it contained high levels of nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, and that she wouldn’t have taken it four times a week for the past four years. Guy joins a chorus of consumers who have accused Sanofi US Services Inc.,...

