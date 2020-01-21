$1B Vereit Settlement Gets OK But Big Atty Payday On Hold

Law360, New York (January 21, 2020, 6:38 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge signed off Tuesday on a $1.025 billion settlement between Vereit Inc. and investors who say the real estate investment firm lied about its books, but the judge held off on hashing out a $132 million fee request by lead class counsel Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein heard a day of argument as lawyers for Vereit, formerly American Realty Capital Properties, and for lead class plaintiff TIAA-CREF, pushed to finalize stock-drop litigation deals over claims that the company and its principals defrauded investors. The litigation launched after American Realty Capital Properties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS