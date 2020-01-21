CACI Wins $13.3M Anti-Drone Deal

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- CACI International Inc. has been tapped for a $13.3 million U.S. Navy contract to provide engineering, program management and technical services for anti-drone systems, the U.S. Department of Defense has announced. The Pentagon said in an announcement on Friday that the deal awarded to BIT Systems, which CACI acquired in 2013, will support the installation, integration and sustainment of counter-unmanned aerial systems, which are used to track and intercept drones. Installation and integration includes a variety of support services, such as modeling and simulation, hardware installation, testing and troubleshooting, according to the Pentagon. The DOD also said system sustainment includes upgrading...

