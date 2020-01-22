Energy Cos. Tell 1st Circ. Climate Case Belongs In Fed. Court

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- Energy giants including Chevron and Shell have again urged the First Circuit to find federal courts have jurisdiction over Rhode Island's suit seeking to force the companies to pay for climate change-related costs, arguing the dispute doesn't belong in state court. In a reply brief Tuesday, the energy companies said Rhode Island got it wrong when the state argued the appeals court has limited power to review a district court order remanding the case to state court. And it said the federal issues raised in the suit mean it must be handled by federal courts. "Plaintiff's arguments about the unavailability of relief under...

