UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (January 24, 2020, 6:25 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen two luxury car lenders drive a contract dispute into court, the liquidators of a Saudi billionaire's offshore holding company set its sights on a hedge fund, and a financial services company target the families behind a maritime engineering business. Here, Law360 looks at those claims and more. Financial Services Oracle Asset Finance Ltd. v. Norwood Finance Ltd. Luxury car company Oracle Asset Finance sued a competitor in the market, Norwood Finance Ltd., and Andrew Cook, whose online biography lists him as the owner. Oracle is represented by Luscombe Gray. The case is Oracle Asset Finance Ltd....

