Walmart Asks 9th Circ. To Rethink Truckers' $55M Wage Win

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- Wal-Mart Stores Inc. asked the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to take another look at a panel decision from earlier this month that affirmed a $54.6 million jury win for truckers who said the retailer violated California law by not paying minimum wage for breaks and other work interruptions. Walmart told the Ninth Circuit that the three-judge panel had been wrong to rule in its Jan. 6 decision that the retailer had waived its right to challenge a district court's order allowing the truckers to conduct discovery to find new plaintiffs. The lower court didn't have the power to issue such an...

