Insys Exec Gets 1 Year As Atty Slams 'Salacious' Prosecution

Law360, Boston (January 22, 2020, 11:40 AM EST) -- A former Insys Therapeutics Inc. sales manager who was recruited from a strip club to work for the troubled company was sentenced to a year and a day in prison on Wednesday for her role in an opioid kickback and fraud scheme as her attorney decried what he called the "salacious details" of the government's prosecution. Former Insys sales manager Sunrise Lee, shown here in May 2019, was sentenced to one year and a day in prison on Wednesday. (Getty) Sunrise Lee wept as she described being offered a golden opportunity by former Insys Vice President Alec Burlakoff when the two...

