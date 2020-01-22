Venator, Underwriters Score An Out From IPO Fraud Suit

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:09 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court has tossed securities fraud claims brought by investors against pigment maker Venator Materials PLC, its executives and underwriters, ruling a state court has no jurisdiction over those groups and their alleged roles in delaying the release of information about a fire at a production facility. Reversing a lower court, the Fifth Court of Appeals said Tuesday the Macomb County Employees' Retirement System and the Firemen's Retirement System of St. Louis didn't show any evidence that Venator Materials, a spinoff of Huntsman Corp., and its executives had ties to Texas that made filing the suit in a Dallas...

