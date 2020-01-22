Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Class Counsel Gets $36.5M In Navistar Engine Settlement

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 2:39 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has approved $36.5 million in attorney fees as part of a $135 million settlement that ends litigation against Navistar alleging the company sold diesel engines with defective emissions systems.

In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall granted final approval of the settlement, saying the attorney fees are reasonable in light of the 74,000 hours poured into the case by 15 firms that represented the class of truck owners.

In addition to the attorney fees, the judge approved $3.5 million in reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs for class counsel and $25,000 service awards for each...

