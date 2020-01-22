Class Counsel Gets $36.5M In Navistar Engine Settlement

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 2:39 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has approved $36.5 million in attorney fees as part of a $135 million settlement that ends litigation against Navistar alleging the company sold diesel engines with defective emissions systems. In an order issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Joan B. Gottschall granted final approval of the settlement, saying the attorney fees are reasonable in light of the 74,000 hours poured into the case by 15 firms that represented the class of truck owners. In addition to the attorney fees, the judge approved $3.5 million in reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs for class counsel and $25,000 service awards for each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS