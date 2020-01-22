Execs On Notice After Report Of Saudi Bezos Cellphone Hack

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 10:03 PM EST) -- Revelations that Saudi Arabian leader Mohammed bin Salman may have personally duped Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos into clicking on a WhatsApp file loaded with malware, allowing Saudi spies to snoop on his cellphone, should make executives consider submitting their devices to security scans even if it means sacrificing their privacy, industry attorneys say. Companies should already be aware of the constant security threats that any of their executives face anytime they communicate with anyone online. But the United Nations' statement Wednesday that forensic analysts have concluded with "medium to high confidence" that a WhatsApp account used by the Saudi crown...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS