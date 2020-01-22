VirnetX Slams Apple's High Court Bid To Ax $439M IP Verdict

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- VirnetX is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to leave alone a $439 million verdict against Apple for infringing its network security patents, telling the justices that the tech giant's certiorari petition "presents no issues warranting review and is plagued by fatal defects." In a response brief Tuesday, VirnetX slammed Apple's petition for writ of certiorari, which argued that the Federal Circuit's January 2019 decision was wrong for failing to limit the damages award to the value of the patented features and for letting the jury verdict stand after the patents were invalidated by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. VirnetX scoffed...

